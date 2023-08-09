Meet the Candidates: Gabe Amo

Gabe Amo is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Amo worked in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs under the Obama and Biden administrations. There, he was a liaison to governors and other elected officials nationwide.

He was an aide to then-Gov. Gina Raimondo between his stints at the White House, and also worked as a special assistant to President Biden.

Amo resigned from his position in April before announcing his candidacy.

He grew up in Pawtucket and is a graduate of Moses Brown School and Wheaton College.

