Meet the Candidates: Election 2023

Voters in Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District are choosing their next representative in Washington, D.C., while those in three Southeastern Massachusetts cities are picking their next mayor. (A fourth city, Attleboro, also has an election, but Mayor Cathleen DeSimone is running unopposed.)

Click a candidate’s headshot to learn more about them.

Congressional District 1 (RI)

Gabe Amo (D) »

Gerry Leonard (R) »

Fall River Mayor

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan

Paul Coogan »

Fall River mayor candidate Sam Sutter

Sam Sutter »

New Bedford Mayor

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell

Jon Mitchell »

New Bedford mayor candidate Tyson Moultrie

Tyson Moultrie »

Taunton Mayor

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell

Shaunna O’Connell »

Taunton mayor candidate Ed Correira

Ed Correira »

This page is being updated. Check back soon for information on more local races.

