Meet the Candidates: Ed Correira

Ed Correira is challenging Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell for the office this fall.

Correira was O’Connell’s chief of staff when she first took office in 2020, but left due to “a different course of action with the administration,” his website says.

Correira was born and raised in Taunton and spent more than four decades building and maintaining his family’s businesses, which include an insurance agency, a hardware store, a plumbing and heating business, and rental properties. He earned degrees from Miami-Dade Community College and Florida International University, and also served in the U.S. Navy.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

