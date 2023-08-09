Meet the Candidates: Don Carlson

Don Carlson is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Carlson is a businessman from Jamestown with past experience in the U.S. House. He served as legislative director and chief counsel to Congressman Joe Kenney, then chief of staff for Congressman James Himes.

He’s currently the senior executive director of the Tsai Leadership Program at Yale and a volunteer EMT in Jamestown.

Carlson is a Rhode Island native and a graduate of Toll Gate High School, Williams College and Harvard Law School.

