Meet the Candidates: Ana Quezada

Ana Quezada is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Quezada has represented South Providence in the state senate since 2016. She’s the secretary of the Senate Committee on Education and a member of the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Quezada immigrated to New York at the age of 17 and has lived in Providence since 1990. She’s worked for the city as a code enforcement inspector since 2003 and she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Springfield College in 2017.

