Meet the Candidates: Allen Waters

Allen Waters is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Waters is trying to win the House seat for the second time in as many years. He ran as a Republican last fall and lost to David Cicilline, who would step down several months later.

Prior to that, Waters ran an unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Senate in 2020, losing to Jack Reed.

Waters is from Providence. He graduated from Classical High School and URI before working for 30 years as an investment consultant. His website also says he’s served on the boards of various organizations, including Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, South Providence Tutorial and Providence Country Day School.

