Meet the Candidates: Aaron Regunberg

Aaron Regunberg is a Democratic candidate in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Regunberg, a prominent progressive, is a former state representative elected by voters on Providence’s East Side in 2014. After an unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor in 2018, he went on to work for Mayor Jorge Elorza and earn his law degree from Harvard.

Most recently, he was clerking for a federal judge, but left to run for Congress.

Regunberg grew up outside Chicago and graduated from Brown University. After college, he formed the Providence Student Union.

12 News has sent a series of issue-based questions to each candidate to find out where they stand. Check back for their responses.

Visit Regunberg’s campaign website »