ELECTION RESULTS: JUMP TO RACE Select an election or ballot result: NATIONAL RESULTS Nationwide Interactive Results U.S. President: Popular Vote U.S. President: Electoral Vote RHODE ISLAND RESULTS RI: Interactive Results RI: U.S. President RI: U.S. Congress RI: Ballot Questions RI: Question 1 RI: Mayors RI: General Assembly - House RI: General Assembly - Senate MASSACHUSETTS RESULTS MA: Interactive Results MA: U.S. President MA: U.S. Congress MA: Ballot Questions MA: Question 1 MA: Question 2 MA: State House ELECTION 2020: ALL RESULTS » ELECTION 2020: COMPLETE COVERAGE »