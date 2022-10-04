CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The jackpot for Wild Money is the highest ever recorded at $616,000, breaking a 16-year record.

The previous record, according to the R.I. Lottery, happened back in March 2006 when there was a payout of $601,206.

There hasn’t been a winner since a ticket worth $44,000 was sold back in July.

The Mega Millions and Powerball games also have high jackpots, with Tuesday’s Mega Millions at an estimated $380 million and Wednesday’s Powerball hitting $353 million.

The daily Wild Money drawing airs at 7:29 p.m. on WPRI 12. Players have until 6:50 p.m. to buy tickets.