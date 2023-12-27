(NEXSTAR) — Yet again this year, there is a near-record Powerball jackpot brewing. Without a winner on Christmas Day, the jackpot has reached an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

At that size, it stands as the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, coming in behind a $731.1 million prize won by a ticket sold in Maryland in January 2021. Should the grand prize be won during Wednesday’s drawing, it would be the largest-ever December prize in Powerball history, according to game records. That title is currently held by a $298.3 million jackpot won by a New York ticket on December 26, 2018.

To make it even more interesting, if the jackpot is won by a ticket sold in Rhode Island, it would be only the fourth ever on record.

Rhode Island was one of the original 15 lotteries that participated in the first Powerball drawing back in April 1992.

However, the state didn’t see its first Powerball jackpot winner until November 28, 2007. Sheila Botelho had the winning ticket for the $151.9 million prize (she took the cash option of about $75.2 million, before taxes), which let her and her husband retire early, according to the Seattle Times. The couple reportedly left their Swansea home after winning the jackpot.

It took Rhode Island almost five years to sell another Powerball jackpot-winning ticket.

In February 2012, Louise White, then 81, scored a Powerball jackpot worth $336.4 million, which briefly ranked among the largest in the game’s history. She purchased that ticket at a Stop & Shop in Newport, and opted for the cash payout of roughly $210 million, before taxes.

A month later, another Rhode Island ticket hit big. This one, purchased at Quickets in Smithfield, landed a payout of $60 million. The claimants, Ohana Trust, opted for the cash prize of about $37 million, pre-tax.

Since then, Rhode Island hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot-winning ticket, but one has come close: Earlier this month, a ticket sold at Kingstown Liquor Mart in North Kingston matched all five white numbers but failed to match the red Powerball, leaving them one number short of the jackpot.

Rhode Island hasn’t had much luck with Mega Millions, either. The state has sold just one jackpot-winning ticket in that game. In 2017, Eddy and Alejandro Trinidad of Providence split the $42 million jackpot with a ticket sold in Michigan. They do, however, stand as some of the only winners to score big on a Friday the 13th.

Should a ticket sold in Rhode Island match all six winning numbers drawn Wednesday, it would, of course, stand as the largest Powerball jackpot in the state. The winner would also walk away with a decent chunk of money: After taxes are withheld, they’d score an annuitized prize of about $400 million or a cash payout close to $200.9 million, according to an analysis by USA Mega.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.