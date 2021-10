SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — After nearly 40 drawings, someone was lucky enough to win the sixth highest Powerball jackpot prize ever.

The winning ticket was sold in California for the nearly $700 million prize.

Although the big jackpot wasn’t won locally, the Massachusetts Lottery’s website says there were two $1 million tickets sold in the Bay State.

One ticket was sold at Quality Fuel on Route 44 in Seekonk.

The jackpot now returns to its baseline of $20 million for Wednesday’s drawing.