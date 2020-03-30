RI Lottery prizes now must be redeemed by mail

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As part of the state’s ongoing efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Rhode Island Lottery prizes must now be claimed by mail.

Here’s what you need to send to redeem your winnings:

The winning lottery ticket with your signature on the back.

A copy of your government-issued photo I.D.

Your address and telephone number.

A copy of your Social Security Card or a valid document that includes your Social Security Number.*

*If you can’t provide this document, the Rhode Island Lottery requests an IRS W-9 form be completed and submitted. The forms can be found online or can be mailed to you to complete.

Winning tickets and all documentation can be mailed to the Rhode Island Lottery: 1425 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, R.I. 02920. Be sure to write “Attention: Validations Department” on the envelope.

