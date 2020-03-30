RI Lottery prizes can be redeemed by mail

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As part of the state’s ongoing efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Rhode Island Lottery is allowing winners to claim their prizes by mail.

In order to redeem your winnings, here’s what you’ll need:

The winning ticket with your signature on the back

Your complete address and telephone number

A copy of a valid, government-issued ID

A copy of your Social Security card or a valid document that includes your Social Security number. (If neither is available, you must complete and sign an IRS W-9 form, which can be found online or mailed to you.)

Prize checks will be mailed to the address provided.

Winning tickets and documentation should be mailed to the Rhode Island Lottery at 1425 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, R.I., 02920, ATTN: Validations Department.

Prizes can still be claimed in person but visitors will be screened before entry.

Anyone with questions can contact the R.I. Lottery at (401) 463-6500.

