Live Now
Goverrnor Raimondo, RI Dept. of Health daily coronavirus briefing
Closings & Delays
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

RI Lottery prizes can be redeemed by mail

Lottery

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RI Lottery_232628

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As part of the state’s ongoing efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Rhode Island Lottery is allowing winners to claim their prizes by mail.

In order to redeem your winnings, here’s what you’ll need:

  • The winning ticket with your signature on the back
  • Your complete address and telephone number
  • A copy of a valid, government-issued ID
  • A copy of your Social Security card or a valid document that includes your Social Security number. (If neither is available, you must complete and sign an IRS W-9 form, which can be found online or mailed to you.)

Prize checks will be mailed to the address provided.

Winning tickets and documentation should be mailed to the Rhode Island Lottery at 1425 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, R.I., 02920, ATTN: Validations Department.

Prizes can still be claimed in person but visitors will be screened before entry.

Anyone with questions can contact the R.I. Lottery at (401) 463-6500.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com