RI Lottery now offering certain games online

Rhode Island lottery announced the launch of iLottery Tuesday, May 12. (Photos courtesy: R.I. Lottery)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — There is a new way to play lottery games from home.

On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Lottery announced iLottery — games that can be played online or through the RILOT mobile app.

There are a variety of online games offered including Keno, Multiply the Cash, Texas Hold ‘Em, Emoti Collect, and Pink Diamond Crossword.

According to the R.I. Lottery, games and prize payouts are similar to the instant games sold in stores.

With the VIP+ Purchase Power account, prizes will be automatically deposited into players’ accounts.

During the coronavirus pandemic, RILOT is allowing winners to claim prizes by mail.

Any winnings over $600 must be claimed at lottery headquarters on Pontiac Avenue in Cranston.

Visitors will be screened prior to entry.

Players must be 18 years of age and must be physically located within Rhode Island borders to play.

