PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.

The ticket was bought at Bestway 4 Corp on Park Avenue in Cranston, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

It was the first jackpot win since a record payout of $763,383 in October.

The R.I. Lottery also said a Johnston woman recently claimed a $24,000 prize from the Keno Plus game. The ticket was purchased at New BD Mart on Atwood Avenue.

Additionally, an East Providence man took home $20,000 after winning an online game called “North Pole Cash Dash,” and a Coventry man claimed $18,000 after playing Keno Plus at Coventry Mart on Main Street.