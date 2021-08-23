Powerball to hold first Monday night drawing tonight

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lottery players will soon have another chance to win the jackpot as Powerball adds another weekly drawing.

The new drawing on Monday nights joins the drawings already being held on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

It marks the first time the game will expand past two weekly drawings since it was launched 29 years ago, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

Powerball also will add a new feature called Double Play, which costs an extra $1 and offers a chance to win additional prizes of up to $10 million. The R.I. Lottery says the first drawing will occur after the first Monday Powerball drawing.

Double Play will initially be offered in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, and Puerto Rico.