(WPRI) — No one hit the half-a-billion dollar jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the prize is now an estimated $572 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

This will be the 30th drawing since the jackpot was last hit on Nov. 19 for $92.9 million.

It’s also the highest the jackpot has been since the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar ticket was hit on Nov. 7. The single ticket was sold in California.

Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. the day of the drawing.