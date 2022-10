PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You’ll have a chance at winning some big bucks this week as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both more than $400 million.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday and the estimated jackpot is $401 million. The cash option is an estimated $205.4 million.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $445 million and the next drawing is Tuesday. The cash option is an estimated $226 million

Tickets for both games are $2 each.