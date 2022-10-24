EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $625 million after not being hit for more than two months.

The cash option prize is an estimated $299 million, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

The last time the jackpot was hit was on Aug. 3, making this one of the year’s longest stretches without a winner.

In January, the jackpot reached $632 million and tickets sold in California and Wisconsin split that payout.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. the day of the drawing.