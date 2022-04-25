PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — No winning Powerball tickets were drawn over the weekend.

That means the top prize has grown to $421 million for Monday night’s drawing. The cash option is $252 million.

Monday’s drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last hit on Feb. 14, when a $185.3 million prize was won on a ticket sold in Connecticut.

This is the game’s largest jackpot since Jan. 5, when tickets sold in California and Wisconsin each won half of a $632.6 million jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m.

You can watch the drawing on WPRI 12 at 11 p.m.