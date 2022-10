(WPRI) — Lottery players have the chance to win a nice Halloween treat Monday night.

The jackpot for Monday night’s Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $1 billion, which has a cash option of $497.3 million.

The current jackpot is the second-largest prize in the game’s history. The all-time record was more than $1.5 billion in January 2016.

Monday night’s drawing is at 10:59 p.m