EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $700 million, marking the highest it’s been in 2022.

The prize has a cash value of about $335.7 million, the Rhode Island Lottery said Tuesday.

The current jackpot is the fifth-highest in the game’s history. The largest-ever jackpot reached almost $1.6 billion and was split among three winning tickets.

The next drawing is Wednesday. Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. the day of the drawing.