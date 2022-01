EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Powerball jackpot rose again after no tickets matched Monday night’s drawing.

The prize is now $610 million with a cash value of $434.2 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

It is the 7th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The last time someone won the jackpot was in early October.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

You can watch Wednesday night’s drawing at 11 p.m. on WPRI 12.