EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After another night without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $700 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The current prize is the game’s sixth-largest of all time, with the cash option now at $375.7 million, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been hit since Nov. 19.

Lottery officials are urging people to go out and buy their tickets before potentially record cold temperatures set in on Friday. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Here’s a list of the top 10 highest Powerball jackpots of all time: