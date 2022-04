EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Powerball jackpot rose again after no tickets matched Monday night’s drawing.

The prize is now $454 million with a cash value of $271.9 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

You can watch Wednesday night’s drawing at 11 p.m. on WPRI 12.