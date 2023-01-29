TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WPRI) — The Powerball jackpot Monday night’s drawing is estimated to be $613 million, with the cash option on the prize is an estimated $329 million.

This is the games largest jackpot since Nov. 7, when a U.S. lottery record $2.04 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

This will be the 31st drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last hit November 19, when a $92.9 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Kansas.

You can see Monday night’s drawing on WPRI 12 at 10:59 p.m.