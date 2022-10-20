NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in North Providence has yet to be claimed, the Rhode Island Lottery said Thursday.

The winning ticket was sold at Shaw’s Supermarket on Smithfield Road. It matched four numbers and the Powerball number from Wednesday night’s drawing.

This comes as the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $550 million after not being hit for several weeks. This is the second time this year the jackpot has surpassed half a billion dollars. The next drawing is Saturday night.

Earlier this week, the Mega Millions jackpot was hit for a payout of $494 million on a ticket sold in Fort Myers, Florida, an area recently battered by Hurricane Ian.