Mega Millions ticket worth $3M sold in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One lucky Rhode Islander is waking up a whole lot richer Wednesday morning.

A Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold in Rhode Island for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The ticket matched five numbers and had the correct megaplier.

No word yet on where that ticket was sold.

There was no winning ticket for the jackpot, raising the top prize for Friday’s drawing to $421 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 p.m., and the overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.