EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Mega Millions and Powerball drawings have a combined jackpot of $677 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Sept. 30, and the estimated jackpot is $355 million. The cash option is an estimated $183.6 million.

The estimated Powerball jackpot is $322 million and the next drawing is Saturday, Oct. 1. The cash option is an estimated $170.8 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit in late July. The ticket worth more than $1.3 billion was sold in Illinois.

The Powerball drawing will be the 25th since the jackpot was last hit for $206 million in Pennsylvania. The next drawing will be the largest the jackpot has been since June 29.

Tickets for both games are $2 each.