PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One lucky person could win half a billion dollars just in time for Christmas.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday and the estimated jackpot is $510 million. The cash option is an estimated $266.8 million.

It’s the game’s largest prize since a $1.337 billion jackpot was hit back in July.

Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. the night of the drawing.