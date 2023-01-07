DES MOINES, Iowa (WPRI) — History continues to be made as the Mega Millions jackpot soars over one billion dollars, after no one matched last night’s winning numbers for the grand prize.

This is the fourth time it’s topped one billion in less than five years.

The jackpot for the next drawing is an estimated $1.1 billion, with the cash value at $568.7 million. That would be the third largest in the history of the game and the 5th largest of all time.

The next drawing will be held Tuesday night at 11 p.m.