EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’ve been putting off buying a Mega Millions ticket, now’s the time to get one.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing has increased to $810 million, which has a cash option of $470.1 million.

The current jackpot is the third-largest prize in the game’s history and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the lottery.

Tickets are $2 apiece and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. before the drawing at 11 p.m.

The Rhode Island Lottery reminds players that if they make a $5 or higher Mega Millions purchase, a trailer raffle ticket will print. Thirty prizes of $300 will be awarded on July 27. Winning raffle ticket numbers will be posted online and the ticket is required to claim a prize.

The Massachusetts State Lottery also said the Megabucks Doubler jackpot has reached an estimated $13.9 million, which is the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in April 2009. The cash option is $10.58 million.

Tickets are $1 and can only be purchased in Massachusetts until the drawing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Megabucks Doubler was last hit in March 2021, when someone won a $10.04 million jackpot on a ticket sold in Fairhaven.