EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you keep forgetting to buy a Mega Millions ticket, you have another chance to win big Friday night.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is up to an estimated $660 million, which has a cash option of $376.9 million.

The current jackpot is the third largest prize in the game’s history. The all-time record was more than $1.5 billion in October 2018.

Tickets are $2 apiece and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. before the drawing at 11 p.m.

The Rhode Island Lottery reminds players that if they make a $5 or higher Mega Millions purchase, a trailer raffle ticket will print. Thirty prizes of $300 will be awarded on July 27. Winning raffle ticket numbers will be posted online and the ticket is required to claim a prize.

The Massachusetts State Lottery also noted that the Megabucks Doubler jackpot has reached an estimated $13.9 million, which is the largest jackpot since the game launched in April 2009. The cash option is $10.45 million.

Tickets are $1 and can only be purchased in Massachusetts until the drawing at 9 p.m. Saturday.