EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing!

The prize is now $480 million with a cash value of $276 million for Friday night’s drawing.

It’s now the 10th largest prize in the game’s history. The all-time record jackpot was more than $1.5 billion from October 2018.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million, according to the lottery game, while Powerball’s odds are one in 292.2 million for the top prize.