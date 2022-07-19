EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lottery players have the chance to win more than half a billion dollars.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is up to an estimated $530 million, which has a cash option of $304.7 million.

The current jackpot is the eighth largest prize in the game’s history. The all-time record was more than $1.5 billion in October 2018.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302.5 million, according to Mega Millions.

Tickets are $2 apiece and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m.

Tuesday night’s drawing is at 11 p.m.

Mass Lottery also noted that the Megabucks Doubler jackpot has reached an estimated $13.7 million, which is the second-largest prize since the game launched in April 2009. The cash option is $10.34 million.

Tickets are $1 and can only be purchased in Massachusetts until the drawing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.