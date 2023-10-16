BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Lottery is offering you a chance to win $1 million on New Year’s Day.

Tickets for the new “Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle” are $10 each and will be on sale until Dec. 31, or until all of the game’s limited 550,000 tickets are sold.

The winner will be drawn on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

There will also be four prizes of $250,000 each and six $25,000 winners.

According to the Lottery, players won’t select their own raffle numbers. Each ticket will contain a unique number, which must exactly match one of the winning number sequences drawn to win one of the prizes.

Anyone who enters the raffle will also be eligible for weekly drawings where a $20,000 prize will be given away. Those drawings start Friday, Oct. 20 and continue every Friday through Dec. 29.

Weekly winners will still be eligible to win one of the prizes on New Year’s Day.

Additionally, every 10th ticket sold will result in a $100 cash voucher. The voucher can only be used to purchase Massachusetts Lottery Tickets.