BOSTON (WPRI) — A new $50 scratch ticket will soon be available to purchase in Massachusetts that will offer players a chance to win the largest prize in Mass. Lottery history.

The Billion Dollar Extravaganza ticket is scheduled to go on sale on Feb. 7 and includes three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes and 15 $1 million prizes.

About 30.2 million Billion Dollar Extravaganza tickets will be printed and the odds of winning a prize in the new game are said to be 1 in 4.10.

“Our customers had been requesting this ticket for some time. After careful consideration, the Lottery has what we believe will provide them with the entirely new level of excitement they have been seeking,” State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said.

The Billion Dollar Extravaganza gives players the best chance to win $500 and $1,000 prizes. All winning tickets total $100 or more.

The game will also feature 10 second-chance drawings, which allow players to enter non-winning tickets for the chance to win cash prizes that range from $100 to $1,000.

Currently, the highest-priced instant ticket available in the Bay State is $30.

Massachusetts will soon join more than a dozen other U.S. lotteries that offer a $50 ticket.