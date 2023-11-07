BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that it’s redesigning one of its popular games to give players more chances to play, better odds of winning and bigger payouts.

For the Megabucks game, players will have 44 numbers to choose from instead of 49, which the Lottery said will improve the odds of winning the jackpot and other prizes from 1 in 54 to 1 in 39.3.

Players will still select six numbers, then win a prize by matching three, four, five or all six winning numbers.

The game will no longer include a “doubler” component, and the ticket price will increase from $1 to $2, according to the Lottery. All non-jackpot prizes will double and the starting jackpot will remain at $500,000.

These changes will go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 12, and the first drawing with the new format will be the following day. Drawings will now be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“The Megabucks game has been making millionaires in Massachusetts for over 40 years and we are excited about these enhancements that will result in more winners at all prize levels, including the jackpot,” Mass. Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a news release.

The largest jackpot in Megabucks history is $21.7 million, split among eight winning tickets in 1985.