DORCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A handful of lucky people who bought lottery tickets in Massachusetts are entering the new year a little richer.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said their first $1 million prize winner of 2024 has been selected in a special New Year’s Day “Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle.”

The winning number is 0083128. Mass Lottery says the ticket was sold at American Legion Morrisette Post 294 on Liberty Street in Quincy.

There were also four $250,000 winners and six $25,000 winners.

The $250,000 winning numbers and locations:

0174696 EZ Convenience & Vape Shop, 751 Meadow St., Chicopee

0213087 Poquoy Brook Golf Club, 20 Leonard St., Lakeville

0242866 Chapin East Variety Store, 830 East St., Ludlow

0077276 The Country Store, 212 North St., Foxborough

The $25,000 winning numbers and locations:

0510161 Stop & Shop, 660 Merrill Rd., Pittsfield

0318215 Mass Lottery Customer Service, 150 Mount Vernon St., Dorchester

0013808 Andrews Fruit & Produce, 1697 S. Main St., Fall River

0182266 Bruso’s Liquor Mart, 15 Exchange St., Barre

0008392 Shortstop General Store, 439 Main St., Hudson

0107958 Rendezvous Lounge, 473 Riverside St., Dracut

Winners have one year to claim their prizes at the Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. The smaller prizes can also be claimed at the regional centers in Braintree, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester.