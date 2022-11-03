PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two lucky Rhode Islanders woke up to a nice surprise Thursday.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Cranston for Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Cumberland Farms on Reservoir Avenue and has yet to be claimed.

There was no winning ticket for the jackpot, raising the top prize for Saturday’s drawing to a historic $1.5 billion.

Additionally, a man from Pawtucket won $250,000 on an “Extreme Green” instant ticket he purchased at Pick & Pay on George Waterman Road.