EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The bad news is that you didn’t win the Mega Millions jackpot, but the good news is that no one else did either.

The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing, with a cash option of $707.9 million.

The next drawing falls on Friday the 13th, which is not always unlucky. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was hit on that date was in Rhode Island.

On Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, a ticket sold at Martin’s Petroleum in East Providence matched all five numbers and the mega number.

Michigan has been particularly lucky with Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th, winning four of them: June 2008, May 2011, June 2014 and October 2017 — shared with the winner in Rhode Island.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

There were also two $1 million tickets sold in Massachusetts and a $3 million ticket sold in Connecticut.

The largest jackpot in the U.S. to date was the $2.04 billion Powerball won in California in November.