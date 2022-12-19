FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Vietnam era veteran not only won a yearly $25,000 payout through the Dec. 14 Lucky for Life drawing, he won it six times by playing the same numbers on six tickets.

Raymond Roberts Sr. of Fall River said he’s been playing those numbers – a combination of anniversaries and birthdays – for the past 20 years.

Roberts chose the $390,000 cash option for five of his six wins for a total payout of $1.95 million, and he will still get another $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The winning tickets were purchased at Royal Liquors on North Main Street. That store will receive a total of $30,000 for the six ticket sales.