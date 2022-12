EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You have the chance to end 2022 as a millionaire.

No one won the grand prize for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing so the estimated jackpot has grown to $640 million with a cash value of $328.3 million.

It’s the 6th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and is the largest Mega Millions prize offered in the final week of any year.

The last time someone won the jackpot was in early October.

The next drawing will be Friday.