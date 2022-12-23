WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — One Rhode Islander is waking up a whole lot richer!

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Wakefield for Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.

The winning ticket was purchased at Belmont Marketplace on Kingstown Road.

There was no winning ticket for the jackpot, raising the top prize for Saturday’s drawing to an estimated $186 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is up to an estimated jackpot of $510 million.