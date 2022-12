CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One lucky person has won Rhode Island’s own in-state lottery game.

A Wild Money ticket worth $473,654 was sold at Bestway 4 Corp on Park Avenue in Cranston, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 15, 16, 23, 26, 29.

Wild Money tickets can be purchased until 6:50 p.m. each night for one dollar.