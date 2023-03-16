DORCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Three unclaimed winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 that were sold in Massachusetts are nearing their expiration date, according to the State Lottery Commission.

The first winning ticket was drawn back on April 2, 2022, and sold at the M&M Market on Lincoln Street in Worcester. The winning numbers are 6, 28, 47, 58, 59, and Powerball number 18.

The second was drawn on April 16 and sold at Honey Farms on Main Street in Rutland. The winning numbers are 15, 21, 32, 62, 65, and Powerball number 26.

The third was drawn on April 30 at Cumberland Farms on Kelly Boulevard in North Attleboro. The winning numbers are 14, 21, 37, 44, 63, and Powerball number 1.

If unclaimed, the tickets will expire one year after the day of the drawing.