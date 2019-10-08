2 lottery tickets worth thousands will soon expire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lottery winners in Rhode Island have one year to claim their prizes and because of that, a pair of tickets worth thousands of dollars could soon become worthless.

The Rhode Island Lottery announced Monday that a $50,000 Powerball prize and a $10,000 Mega Millions prize have gone unclaimed since last October.

The Powerball ticket was sold on Oct. 10, 2018, at the Mobil on Valley Street in Providence, according to RILOT, and the deadline to claim that prize is this Thursday.

The Mega Millions ticket was sold on Oct. 19, 2018, at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in West Warwick. Since that day falls on a Saturday this year, RILOT says the winner must claim the prize by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, or contact the lottery to claim it outside of normal business hours.

Any prizes that go unclaimed will be turned over to the state’s general fund.