CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Lottery said the Daily Numbers drawing on Saturday netted an unusually high payout.

The winning combination was 2 2 2 2 and there were more than $218,000 in prizes, according to RILOT. With net sales being just under $41,000, the payout came out to about 532%.

Three people won $10,000 from a four-digit straight bet on those numbers, RILOT said, and one person won $7,000 on a three-digit bet.

The big winners were from Johnston, Cranston, and Warwick.