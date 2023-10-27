CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Time is running short for two lucky Powerball players to collect their winnings, the Rhode Island Lottery said Friday.

A $50,000 Powerball prize will expire on Thursday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was purchased on that day last year at the Cumberland Farms on Reservoir Avenue in Cranston.

The winning numbers are 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, with Powerball 23.

Another $50,000 Powerball prize is set to expire on Sunday, Dec. 3. That ticket was purchased at Neon Marketplace on East Main Road in Middletown.

The winning numbers are 6, 13, 33, 36, 37, with Powerball 7.

Any prizes that go unclaimed get turned over to the state’s general fund.

Rhode Island Lottery’s unclaimed prizes page shows there’s a million-dollar Mega Millions prize that’s gone unclaimed since July, along with a $240,876 Wild Money prize and a $10,000 Mega Millions prize from August.