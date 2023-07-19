PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One Rhode Islander is waking up a whole lot richer on Wednesday!

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Ocean State for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The ticket was one of seven nationwide that matched five of the six numbers.

No word yet on where that ticket was sold.

There was no winning ticket for the jackpot, raising the top prize for Friday’s drawing to $720 million — the game’s 5th highest prize.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m., and tickets can be purchased up until 9:50 p.m.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $1 billion, with an estimated $516 million cash option.